Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart- March 12

Introducing the first of many.

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience. 

via GIPHY

30. 3.4 mill views on Anghami is NOT enough for this tune

The London, Young Thug

29. A track for the heart that you’ve already got on repeat

Love Lies, Khalid & Normani

28. This. The Weekend. And You. The only combo you need in your life

Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares, XXXTENTACION

27. Your playlist game just levelled up thanks to this tune

Baby Pluto, Lil Uzi Vert

26. On the box. In your head. This tune’s going nowhere soon

The Box, Roddy Ricch

25. Thank the entire population of TikTok for the world takeover of this song

Say So, Doja Cat

24. The biggest tune of 2019 has rolled into 2020 and we’re okay with it

Dance Monkey, Tones and I

23. A whopper tune taking the do-re-mi’s to a whole other level

do re mi, Blackbear

22. PURE love for this pure country love song

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Mark Ronson

21. The only love song love-sick puppies want to hear IRL

What If I Told You That I Love You, Ali Gatie

20. 007. Billie Eilish. No words for this amount of musical perfection

No Time To Die, Billie Eilish

19. A tribute to her brother about fame. Where did Billie Eilish come from and how can we protect her?

everything i wanted, Billie Eilish

18. EVERYTHING from this man is deserving of your attention

After Hours, The Weeknd

17. Bow down to queen Dua for this

Physical,  Dua Lipa

16. The one that sounds like a 70s revival and we are HERE for it

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

15. Seriously powerful lyrics for the song that was dedicated to “all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day”

To Die For, Sam Smith

14. Did the weekend happen if you didn’t play this song

Meleğim, Soolking & Dadju

13. This is one Monster tune. From the best

Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) Eminem

12. Released in 2018, HOW are we only obsessing over this tune now?

Mine, Bazzi

11. Posty, Future and Halsey… nuff said

Die For Me (feat. Future & Halsey), Post Malone

10. It’s not Yummy. It’s better

I Don’t Care, Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

9. Saying what needs to be said for women everywhere

Don’t Call Me Up, Mabel

8. HANDS DOWN the catchiest tune on this list

Zemër, Soolking & Dhurata Dora

7. Sound up, headphones on. You will not tire of this steady beat

Focus (feat. 21 Savage), Bazzi

6. “Find a song to start your weekend right” Us:

Con Calma (feat. Snow), Daddy Yankee

5. How we got this far without Cardi, that I don’t know

Please Me, Cardi B & Bruno Mars

4. But you CAN have me, Shawn

If I Can’t Have You, Shawn Mendes

3. The only thing better than this tune? The news that Travis Scott and Kylie are BACK

HIGHEST IN THE ROOM, Travis Scott

2. “When I die, put my money in the grave”

Money In The Grave, Drake

1. These vocals are everything

Let Me Down Slowly, Alec Benjamin

Latest free music anytime, anywhere on Anghami here

