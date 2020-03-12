Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart- March 12
Introducing the first of many.
Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.
Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.
30. 3.4 mill views on Anghami is NOT enough for this tune
29. A track for the heart that you’ve already got on repeat
28. This. The Weekend. And You. The only combo you need in your life
27. Your playlist game just levelled up thanks to this tune
26. On the box. In your head. This tune’s going nowhere soon
25. Thank the entire population of TikTok for the world takeover of this song
24. The biggest tune of 2019 has rolled into 2020 and we’re okay with it
23. A whopper tune taking the do-re-mi’s to a whole other level
do re mi, Blackbear
22. PURE love for this pure country love song
21. The only love song love-sick puppies want to hear IRL
What If I Told You That I Love You, Ali Gatie
20. 007. Billie Eilish. No words for this amount of musical perfection
19. A tribute to her brother about fame. Where did Billie Eilish come from and how can we protect her?
18. EVERYTHING from this man is deserving of your attention
After Hours, The Weeknd
17. Bow down to queen Dua for this
16. The one that sounds like a 70s revival and we are HERE for it
15. Seriously powerful lyrics for the song that was dedicated to “all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day”
14. Did the weekend happen if you didn’t play this song
13. This is one Monster tune. From the best
12. Released in 2018, HOW are we only obsessing over this tune now?
11. Posty, Future and Halsey… nuff said
10. It’s not Yummy. It’s better
9. Saying what needs to be said for women everywhere
8. HANDS DOWN the catchiest tune on this list
7. Sound up, headphones on. You will not tire of this steady beat
6. “Find a song to start your weekend right” Us:
5. How we got this far without Cardi, that I don’t know
4. But you CAN have me, Shawn
3. The only thing better than this tune? The news that Travis Scott and Kylie are BACK
2. “When I die, put my money in the grave”
1. These vocals are everything
Let Me Down Slowly, Alec Benjamin