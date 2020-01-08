Akshay Kumar Was Spotted In Dubai On Tuesday And Fans Are Following Him Everywhere
Just the other day, it was announced that one of Bollywood’s legends Akshay Kumar was to be in town for 72 hours.
Naturally, fans of the veteran actor popped off in the Dubai locations, where he was shooting the video for a song.
Fans didn’t hesitate to take photos of Kumar as he strolled through parts of Marina’s yacht areas, both times in different outfits.
Akshay was in Dubai to film a song from his upcoming horror-comedy ‘Laxmmi Bomb’
Fans watched from afar as they caught a glimpse of their fave star
Image Credits: AKFansGroup
…who filmed in JBR, Dubai Marina, and parts of Meydan
SPOTTED! He was also chilling with Jamal Al-Sharif, Dubai Film and TV Commission is Chairman, atop the Burj Khalifa
Jamal Al Sharif is responsible for all the movies, music videos and television work that take place in Dubai, so it makes every sense that two had a catch up.