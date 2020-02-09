SPOTTED! Pakistani Star Ali Zafar Snapped Selfies With Fans In Dubai

Pakistan’s beloved singer, Ali Zafar, graced his fans with an EPIC appearance at the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PSA) held aat the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai over the weekend.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter was spotted in all smiles, as he greeted and took selfies with fans outside the venue.

The fabulous event was attended by many of the Pakistani community’s film, fashion and TV industry for the first time ever.

The glitz and glam for the Pakistani awards event was ON