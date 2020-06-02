Dubai YouTuber Anncy Twinkle’s DIY YouTube Video Is Totally Worth Recreating

YouTuber Anncy Twinkle upgraded her whole room under AED3,672, all using D.I.Y methods. Everything from rose gold spray paint on her mirrors and the addition of some choice fake plants, which added an eclectic mood to the room. Her video is proof that you can transform any piece of basic furniture from 0-100.

Anncy Twinkle gave life to her bedroom and it’s giving us serious home-reno inspo

She posted a video of her completely transforming her room The popular beauty and lifestyle YouTuber based in Dubai. She is not only known for her stunning makeup looks but also her quirky editing style and humour. Her content is a breath of fresh air in the overly saturated YouTube beauty community.

Want to upgrade your room from DRAB to FAB just like Twinkle? Take a look at these affordable room decòr pieces that were used in the video!

6. Don’t have a green thumb? That’s okay just use an artificial plant! Get it here

5. Give your room an earthy feel with this Willow Cement Garden Pot Get it on Homebox for just AED 14.

4. Add a minimalist vibe to your room these Nicole Wall Cube shelves. Get it here

3. Feeling bougie but don’t have the budget? This mirror tray is for you! Shop it on Home Box for AED 34.

2.Light up your room with this chic 3-Piece Tealight Candle Holder Set Get the candle set here.