Bollywood’s Sunny Leone Adds To Her Dubai Diaries By Taking Over Dubai Mall’s Ice-Rink

Another day, another celeb enjoying the winter sun one can only find in Dubai.

Hollywood and Bollywood stars seem to really have a knack for making this glorious city their vacay-heaven, and it is most definitely justified. One such example of a frequent visitor to the country is one of India’s notable actresses, Sunny Leone. In true ‘tourist’ fashion, Leone seems to have taken part in every Dubai activity and tour, more than most Dubai residents can probably say.

A cheeky new Instagram posted by Leone shows her making the most of the UAE’s alternate version of the ‘winter festive’ holiday at the Dubai Mall’s large ice-rink. Fun!

Do you even…. ice-skate?

Dubai diaries!! ⛸ 😍😍😍#dubai #SunnyLeone

The Bollywood star was in Dubai just a few months back, posing with a Dubai luxury car (as you do)

There’s no doubt about her love for the city

Love Dubai!

Dubai mood, all day every day:

