A ‘Whale’ At The Dubai Fountain Is Causing Confusion On Instagram

A video has been shared countless times of a ‘whale’ having a splash at The Dubai Fountain, posted to The Dubai Mall ‘gram page, it’s already been viewed 170k times.

The caption reads, “Wait, what? #TheDubaiFountain at #TheDubaiMall is always full of surprises.”

Most people are excited about the post, while others seem genuinely confused, believing this was a real whale at The Dubai Fountain…

The Dubai Mall quickly jumped into the comments to let people know it’s a virtual whale…

One Insta user commented, “another poor creature captured”, The Dubai Mall social media team responded, “don’t worry it isn’t real, we just had a whale of a time creating this for you!”

Kris Fade also jumped into the comments, saying it’s a brilliant execution by the mall, ‘This is amazing! I can’t believe there are people on this earth that think this is real 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Great idea. Great execution. Keep them coming’

Are Dubai Mall teasing us with a new virtual show?

