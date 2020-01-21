What’s Next: 5 Upcoming Future Developments To Expect In Dubai

Just in case you thought you couldn’t keep up with the city that’s in constant development, you stumble upon this list. Oh Dubai, such joy. There’s no reason to ever be bored living in this Emirate since there are constantly new venues for entertainment, restaurants or just something to look forward to. We’ve compiled some of the new beauties that’ll pop up in Dubai in 2020, or a little later, and wow- these are going to be groundbreaking. See for yourself… Image Credits: Instagram @kghareeb and @dubaimediaoffice

1. Museum of the Future HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently visited the stunning architecture most of us see every day from Sheikh Zayed Road. Museum of the Future is as it name bears, a museum that will be a visionary cultural institution. While it’s still under construction, the venue is setting itself up as a centre for creativity, eventually making way for its visitors to be able to get a feel of the future. The museum is set to complete in 2020.

2. Dubai Creek Tower Another iconic skyscraper in the making is Emaar’s Dubai Creek Tower. This is an observation tower that’s currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2021 (earliest). FAB!

3. Mohammad Bin Rashid Library The architecture was built to look like an open book, this AED1billion library is located in Jaddaf, right along Dubai Creek and is to be one of the newest additions to Dubai’s growing list of iconic landmarks. It is 66,000 square metres and seven-storeys in height but is already well and fully operational.

4. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is planned to be the largest single-site solar park in the world, and its independent power will be produced by IPP, with aa planned capacity of 5,000 MW. The project is in its third phase already and will be fully operational by April 2020. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office