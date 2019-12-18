This Single Instagram Photo With Huda Kattan And Eva Longoria Defines Girl Power At Best
A star-studded image caught the attention of many, after boss lady entrepreneur Huda Kattan, shared a group photo of her and a few big names you may have heard of. Mona Kattan, actresses’ Jacqueline Fernandez and Eva Longoria and Huda herself were all present at the Global Gift Foundation event at the Waldorf last night- and the photo they snapped couldn’t have been more inspiring.
It’s all in the ‘gram caption, after all, and Kattan’s post with a truly amazing group of women- along with its sweet message truly reminds us all on the importance of ones’ surroundings.
The kind of motivation you need: ‘surround yourself by women who make you want to be better’
What a squad, indeed!
Huda followed with another picture of her and Eva Longoria seated beside each other, adding her gratitude for having met the star who taught her a lot of kindness, generosity and humility. And if you’ve watched any Huda Boss episodes, you’ll know just how tight-knit the two families have been for a while.
Talk about friendship goals.
The Kattan family attended the event (and looked on POINT)
The event attended was by Global Gift Foundation, a non-profit organisation that wants to create a positive impact in the lives of children, women and families in need
Beautiful.