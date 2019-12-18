This Single Instagram Photo With Huda Kattan And Eva Longoria Defines Girl Power At Best

A star-studded image caught the attention of many, after boss lady entrepreneur Huda Kattan, shared a group photo of her and a few big names you may have heard of. Mona Kattan, actresses’ Jacqueline Fernandez and Eva Longoria and Huda herself were all present at the Global Gift Foundation event at the Waldorf last night- and the photo they snapped couldn’t have been more inspiring.

It’s all in the ‘gram caption, after all, and Kattan’s post with a truly amazing group of women- along with its sweet message truly reminds us all on the importance of ones’ surroundings.