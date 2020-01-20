Jo Koy Is In Dubai And Can’t Get Enough Of All The ‘Only In Dubai’ Things That Come With It

Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy has FINALLY made it to Dubai, and like any and all first-time visitors- he’s been living it. The hype for his Just Kidding World Tour at Coca-Cola Arena TONIGHT (Monday), and seeing his recent IG posts is making it feel more real.

Known for hilariously bringing forth the stories behind growing up Filipino in the States, Jo Koy’s Netflix specials really brought to light how different races are closer culturally than we’d think. If you’ve got your tickets sorted, and you’re READY to sit back, relax and laugh your heart out to him tonight- lucky you!

But meanwhile, ahead of his show, this is what Jo Koy has been up to since he arrived to Dubai.

First things first, admire the Burj Khalifa

You can’t not. Even long-time residents of the Emirate are ALWAYS in awe of it, whenever passing by Downtown Dubai.