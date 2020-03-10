Jordyn Woods’ Reaction Seeing Burj Khalifa For The First Time Is The Tourist In All Of Us
Jordyn Woods was absolutely smitten at first sight with Burj Khalifa, and it’s a great reminder at how fortunate we (its residents) are that we’re able to drive by this stunning modern architecture.
During a short trip to the Emirate, the Hollywood celeb shared images of her trip, which started with a pit stop to the iconic tallest building in the world, followed with lunch in a nearby area.
Jordyn Woods’ says Dubai is one of the coolest cities she’s been to so far
Can’t blame her.
Image Credits: Instagram @jordynwoods
She started the ‘gram palooza with a video of her squatting when en route to the Emirate
…Followed by a mirror selfie before heading out to explore
She hinted at a possible Dubai trip a year back
And now she’s here!
Wonder if there are any projects for Woods in Dubai
All we know for now is that she came by for a quick visit, but who knows what the future holds?