د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Jordyn Woods’ Reaction Seeing Burj Khalifa For The First Time Is The Tourist In All Of Us

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Jordyn Woods was absolutely smitten at first sight with Burj Khalifa, and it’s a great reminder at how fortunate we (its residents) are that we’re able to drive by this stunning modern architecture.

During a short trip to the Emirate, the Hollywood celeb shared images of her trip, which started with a pit stop to the iconic tallest building in the world, followed with lunch in a nearby area.

Jordyn Woods’ says Dubai is one of the coolest cities she’s been to so far

Can’t blame her.

Image Credits: Instagram @jordynwoods

View this post on Instagram

jetlag comin in hot 😴🥱

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

She started the ‘gram palooza with a video of her squatting when en route to the Emirate

…Followed by a mirror selfie before heading out to explore

She hinted at a possible Dubai trip a year back

And now she’s here!

Wonder if there are any projects for Woods in Dubai

All we know for now is that she came by for a quick visit, but who knows what the future holds?

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?