Even Adults Will Now Get To Munch On Kris Fade’s Healthy Snacks Guilt-Free
It seems like just yesterday Virgin Radio host Kris Fade talked about how excited he was to launch a new business, a healthy snack brand in the UAE for children, after seeing a lack of it.
Today, he’s extending the brand over for the adults, because why should we be limited to the delicious and budget-friendly Fade Fit snacks?
A snack before (or after) the gym, mid-day or whenever you’re being a couch potato
YES, please!
He announced the BIG news on his IG account on Monday
…and the flavours look INSAAAANE
Choco hazelnut, choconut cashew, choco power for energy and coco choco! YUMMM!
The items are expected to hit UAE supermarket stores shelves’ in two weeks time, and if you’re wondering if it’ll be priced just as much as the available healthy snacks on the market.
The answer is: nope. The host says it will cost 40% less than what’s on the market, and that’s a promise.