Even Adults Will Now Get To Munch On Kris Fade’s Healthy Snacks Guilt-Free

It seems like just yesterday Virgin Radio host Kris Fade talked about how excited he was to launch a new business, a healthy snack brand in the UAE for children, after seeing a lack of it.

Today, he’s extending the brand over for the adults, because why should we be limited to the delicious and budget-friendly Fade Fit snacks?

A snack before (or after) the gym, mid-day or whenever you’re being a couch potato

YES, please!