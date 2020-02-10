Lindsay Lohan Is Being Teased For Her Adorbs Arab ‘Slang’ On Twitter

د . إAEDSRر . س

Lindsay Lohan addressed a sweet personal message to Southhampton High School on her recent IG post, and a couple of Dubai residents couldn’t help but notice her mention of being in Dubai, in a “car” and lightly poking fun at a line where she says, “I hope you well,” creating what could very well be a new trademark for the Hollywood starlet.

As we all know, the 33-year-old actress has been living in Dubai for quite some time- often praising it in Western media due to the lack of paparazzi and the full privacy she gets here. We love that for her, and Dubai defo loves that Lindsay Lohan is one of its OG residents for quite some time now.

Lindsay sent words of encouragement to the high school for its adaptation of her iconic movie ‘Freaky Friday’

“I hope you the best”

 

Only the people of Dubai will know- we’ve so many nationalities here, it’s quite the norm to pick up sayings from other cultures

Love that for her!

View this post on Instagram

❤️ #southhamptonhighscool #FreakyFriday ❤️

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Several Twitter users lightly joked about the phrase, and how they planned to add it to their own vocab

All in good fun, of course!

Lindsay has been in Dubai for quite some time now, regularly taking part in fashion photoshoots, interviews at Virgin Radio and helping develop her own island

Wonder what she’s up to next.

View this post on Instagram

Tuesday's @mtv @lohanbeachclub 🎭 #4ocean

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

