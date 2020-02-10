Lindsay Lohan Is Being Teased For Her Adorbs Arab ‘Slang’ On Twitter

Lindsay Lohan addressed a sweet personal message to Southhampton High School on her recent IG post, and a couple of Dubai residents couldn’t help but notice her mention of being in Dubai, in a “car” and lightly poking fun at a line where she says, “I hope you well,” creating what could very well be a new trademark for the Hollywood starlet.

As we all know, the 33-year-old actress has been living in Dubai for quite some time- often praising it in Western media due to the lack of paparazzi and the full privacy she gets here. We love that for her, and Dubai defo loves that Lindsay Lohan is one of its OG residents for quite some time now.

Lindsay sent words of encouragement to the high school for its adaptation of her iconic movie ‘Freaky Friday’