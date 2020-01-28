WATCH: A Throwback Video Of The Late Michael Jackson In Dubai

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ohhh, the internet, always bringing forth some incredible content.

A video shared by a  Twitter fan page for the late ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson shows him at a dinner in Dubai from 2005.

The nostalgia!

MJ visited Dubai back in 2005 and appeared at several events

Image Credits: ScreenGrab/Twitter @MichaelMagic8

MJ visited Dubai and did (as the tourists do) with friends from GCC royal families

When the King of Pop visited in 2005, reports say he toured around the emirate, checking out manmade islands and dined- while being shown around by racecar driver Mohammed Bin Sulayem and Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

