Mo Vlogs Just Released Behind-The-Scenes Footage From His New Song With Silento
UAE-based YouTuber Mo Vlogs has levelled up right before our very eyes.
From starting out with the usual vlogs, but taking in that Dubai vibe and changing the way we watch luxury videos, to owning a family business and NOW a new song with none other than Silento himself.
The two have known of each other since 2017, following the American rapper’s frequent visits and performances in the Emirate.
Mo Vlogs first shared the news via an Instagram post
Although no hints on the song’s lyrics or even its title has been stated, a full BTS video was shared on the vlogger’s YouTube channel detailing all the work that was put into the music video.
Behind-the-scenes of the music video shoot (+ LOADS of luxe cars involved)
Watch it below…
Mo Vlogs’ fellow influencer and celeb pals are excited for the song’s release
All we know so far is that the song is restricted to ages 18+ with explicit content. Hmmm.
This isn’t the first time Mo Vlogs has recorded a song
He released his song ‘Feel Like The Man’ just last year, and it managed to rack up almost 5 million views on YouTube.
Wonder how this will sound… only a few days can tell!