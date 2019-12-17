د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

A Mishap At A Dubai Influencer’s Wedding Was Quickly Saved By Her Hilarious Caption

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Dubai influencer Rania Fawaz’ wedding is being dubbed as the ‘wedding of the season’ here in the region. The occasion saw many of Dubai’s biggest names attend the occasion, and one, in particular, was one of her good friends, Dima Al Sheikhly, another known influencer.

The wedding was grand and as fabulous as one would expect, and like any and all occasions, there was a single ‘trip’ mishap that was quickly resolved with an iconic caption.

Just in time for everyone’s ‘leaving 2019 mood..

Dima Al Sheikhly laughed off the incident with a very relatable caption

“2019 got me like”

View this post on Instagram

2019 got me like… 😂

A post shared by Dima Al Sheikhly (@dimasheikhly) on

You go, Dima!

Way to make light of a situation.

View this post on Instagram

We did it baby 🧡 #samroro

A post shared by Rania Fawaz (@raniafawazz) on

Congrats to the beautiful bride and groom

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?