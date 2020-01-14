Saweetie’s Just Broke The ‘Gram With Next-Level Dubai Photos
American singer and rapper, Saweetie, just posted ‘gram photos of her trip to Dubai and it is breaking the internet.
Along with rapper A$AP Ferg, Saweetie is in town for a series of live shows that took place this weekend.
Naturally, the singer to hits like ‘My Type’, ‘Icy Girl’ and Emotional did the most during her stay
Rappers A$AP Ferg and Saweetie are in Dubai for a series of shows this weekend. Saweetie performs on January 9 at White Dubai, while Ferg takes the same stage on January 11. Meanwhile, the pair will both perform at Drai’s Dubai on January 10.
Twenty-six-year old Californian rapper Saweetie, whose short rap covers got her noticed online, released her debut single ‘Icy Girl’ in 2017. She dropped her first EP ‘High Maintenance’ the following year.
New York rapper A$AP Ferg — behind tracks such as ‘New Level’, ‘Work’ and ‘Plain Jane’ — dropped his debut album ‘Trap Lord’ in 2013, releasing four more albums since, with the latest being ‘Floor Seats’ in 2019.
She appeared in a stunning emerald ensemble and posed at the Armani hotel
Saweetie performed at two Dubai nightclubs during her stay
The 26-year-old was discovered for her cover songs online leading to her debut single ‘Icy Girl’ in 2017
