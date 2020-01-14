Saweetie Just Broke The ‘Gram With Next-Level Dubai Photos
American singer and rapper, Saweetie, just posted ‘gram photos of her trip to Dubai and it is breaking the internet.
Along with rapper A$AP Ferg, Saweetie is in town for a series of live shows that took place this weekend.
Naturally, the singer to hits like ‘My Type’, ‘Icy Girl’ and Emotional did the most during her stay
As you do…
She appeared in a stunning emerald ensemble and posed at the Armani hotel
Saweetie performed at two Dubai nightclubs during her stay
The 26-year-old was discovered for her cover songs online leading to her debut single ‘Icy Girl’ in 2017
You do you, girl