Steven Seagall Hung Out At This Popular Emirati-Owned Farm During His Dubai Stay
Veteran actor Steven Seagal, a martial arts instructor-turned Hollywood actor, has been in Dubai for some time, and like any and all big stars: he made a pit stop to the Saif Belhasa Farm.
You know, the one with all the animals, exclusivity and the fact that it’s become an unofficial part of the Dubai experience for celebrities.
The owner of the farm, Emirati business tycoon Saif Al Belhasa, thanked his friend Seagal for visiting in a new Instagram post
Seagal starred in hit films such as Hard To Kill, Above The Law, Under Siege and more…
If you’re unfamiliar with the work that Steven has done in the past, let’s just say he’s lead many of the ’90s action films.
The American legend also visited a new Asian resto ‘Aya’ during his stay
Belhasa’s private farm has been open to many A-listers in the past
The list could start from all your favourite rap stars to Hollywood icons, Bollywood greats and the list goes on. Just recently, singer Swae Lee got to chill at the farm, with the Belhasa himself, who gave the tour.