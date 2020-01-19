Steven Seagall Hung Out At This Popular Emirati-Owned Farm During His Dubai Stay

Veteran actor Steven Seagal, a martial arts instructor-turned Hollywood actor, has been in Dubai for some time, and like any and all big stars: he made a pit stop to the Saif Belhasa Farm.

You know, the one with all the animals, exclusivity and the fact that it’s become an unofficial part of the Dubai experience for celebrities.

The owner of the farm, Emirati business tycoon Saif Al Belhasa, thanked his friend Seagal for visiting in a new Instagram post