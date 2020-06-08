6 Relatable Moments From The Office Everyone Returning To Work Will Understand

Watching The Office during a quarantine is a strange feeling. The Office represents a simpler time, like having a daily 9 to 5 desk job and office banter. It makes us wonder how the characters would handle working from home. IMAGINE Michael Scott trying to use Zoom. Now that most offices in Dubai are open, getting used to the workplace post lockdown can be difficult. Here are some hilarious moments from The Office that everyone retuning to work can relate to.

7. Basically 2020 in a nutshell

6. On my way to work after four months.

5. When your boss asks for a quick morning catch up

4. Drifting through your work life and having no idea what you’re doing

3. We’ve all had a dramatic Kelly Kapoor moment at work.

2. Not understanding any of the inside office jokes.

1. When you see your work bestie for the first time

Did this article put you in the mood to binge-watch The Office? You can now watch all the seasons of The Office here!