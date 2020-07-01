This Wins Dubai Internet Today: Dubai School Kids Are Getting Praised by Emirates And Sports Stars

A beautiful video was made by Emirates that showed a lot of children learning from home and how they spent their day’s distance learning. The most interesting part of this video is that it contains some really famous people in sports from around the world.

Emirates has found a new way to encourage children who are distance learning in Dubai and have managed to complete their academic year!

Watch this: footballers from around the world have a message for students, teachers & parents in Dubai at the end of this academic year – you’ve scored a goal! Huge thanks to @Emirates . #NewDaysNewWays pic.twitter.com/waThIDT44h

This video can absolutely make your day, I know it has made mine! In fact, if you are a parent watching this, you are also appreciated in this video for the efforts you put in to help your child keep learning despite the circumstances. If you’re not a parent, it doesn’t matter, you will still feel motivated to be more productive during these times.

People have extreme opinions about kids going to school, according to comments on our recent story

“Full-time school. No masks. No social distancing. No restrictions to play. There is no data anywhere in the world showing that children are exposed or infected by the virus. Based on what are those measures made. They interact every day with their friends, on the street, they go to malls and beaches, and what? Nothing. We shouldn’t let out current to be traumatised,” said a Facebook Reader, Armen Marati.

Another Facebook reader, Rahim Shah says, “Until the COVID-19 cases do not come to zero I think it’s not good to send kids to the school because kids are kids they can’t care of themselves”.

Those are two extremely differing opinions and the majority of the comments that had come through have been of a similar nature. On the bright side, at least distance learning has taught the kids and adults a thing or two for which Emirates made this brilliant video to highlight just that.