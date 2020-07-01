This Wins Dubai Internet Today: Dubai School Kids Are Getting Praised by Emirates And Sports Stars
Emirates has found a new way to encourage children who are distance learning in Dubai and have managed to complete their academic year!
A beautiful video was made by Emirates that showed a lot of children learning from home and how they spent their day’s distance learning. The most interesting part of this video is that it contains some really famous people in sports from around the world.
A spectacular mix of famous people got together
- Álvaro Arbeloa [Real Madrid FC Ambassador & FIFA World Cup Winner]
- Eden Hazard [Real Madrid FC Player & 2 x UEFA Europa League Winner]
- Toni Kroos [Real Madrid FC Player & FIFA World Cup Winner]
- Hector Bellerin [Arsenal FC Player & 2 x FA Cup Winner]
- Beth Mead [Arsenal Player & Women’s League Cup Winner]
- Roberto Carlos [Real Madrid FC Ambassador & FIFA World Cup Winner]
- Alex Scott [Former Arsenal Player & UEFA Women’s Champions League Winner]
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang [Arsenal FC Player & German Cup Winner]
- Eoin Morgan [England Cricket Team Captain & ICC Cricket World Cup Winner]
This video can absolutely make your day, I know it has made mine! In fact, if you are a parent watching this, you are also appreciated in this video for the efforts you put in to help your child keep learning despite the circumstances. If you’re not a parent, it doesn’t matter, you will still feel motivated to be more productive during these times.
People have extreme opinions about kids going to school, according to comments on our recent story
“Full-time school. No masks. No social distancing. No restrictions to play. There is no data anywhere in the world showing that children are exposed or infected by the virus. Based on what are those measures made. They interact every day with their friends, on the street, they go to malls and beaches, and what? Nothing. We shouldn’t let out current to be traumatised,” said a Facebook Reader, Armen Marati.
Another Facebook reader, Rahim Shah says, “Until the COVID-19 cases do not come to zero I think it’s not good to send kids to the school because kids are kids they can’t care of themselves”.
Those are two extremely differing opinions and the majority of the comments that had come through have been of a similar nature. On the bright side, at least distance learning has taught the kids and adults a thing or two for which Emirates made this brilliant video to highlight just that.