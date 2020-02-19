A 10-Year-Old Just Nailed An Emirates Safety Demo And Won A Trip To Dubai For It

Sharing good news stories like this is the best part of the day.

Calum is a 10-year-old boy from Belfast who sent a video to Emirates, sharing his dream of joining a cabin crew training day.

But that’s not all… he went one step further and did a full demo of the safety demonstration, nearly word-for-word it sounds like!

A video shared by Emirates described him as a ‘warm and fun-loving kid who does not let autism get in the way of his love for Emirates’ as part of the ‘Emirates Love Stories’.