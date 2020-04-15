Emirates Introduces 10 Minute COVID-19 Tests For Passengers

Emirates Is The First To Introduce 10 Minute COVID-19 Tests For Passengers

Leading the way for others to follow.

Emirates is the first airline to conduct rapid on-site testing for travellers, the precautionary measure was introduced today by Emirates in cooperation with Dubai Airports and Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. Chairman, Dubai Airports. Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group tweeted the announcement: