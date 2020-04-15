Emirates Introduces 10 Minute COVID-19 Tests For Passengers
Leading the way for others to follow.
Emirates is the first airline to conduct rapid on-site testing for travellers, the precautionary measure was introduced today by Emirates in cooperation with Dubai Airports and Dubai Health Authority (DHA).
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. Chairman, Dubai Airports. Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group tweeted the announcement:
“Today Emirates has become the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers. We thank Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Airports and all UAE government authorities for their initiatives and innovative solutions that ensure well-being of all”
The results were made available within 10 minutes
Dubai Health Authority conducted the screening for passengers departing for Tunis on Wednesday, they were the first to receive the service. As airlines begin a limited number of flights, we can expect others to follow suit with a measure such as this to ensure safe travel for all.
Today @emirates has become the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers. We thank @DHA_Dubai, @DubaiAirports and all UAE government authorities for their initiatives and innovative solutions that ensure well-being of all. pic.twitter.com/DTHFjcLdZV
— HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) April 15, 2020