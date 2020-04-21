Emirates Crew Now Wearing Protective Equipment To Curb COVID-19

New safety procedures for Emirates crew and passengers to curb the spread of COVID-19 have been announced.

All crew, boarding agents and ground staff in direct contact with passengers will don personal protective equipment including a protective disposable gown over their uniforms, and a safety visor, in addition to masks and gloves.

The new procedures begin from Dubai Airport where passengers and staff are required to wear gloves and masks, and thermal scanners will monitor temperatures before you enter the airport. Physical distancing will be enforced at all times along with new protective barries to provide further safety between passengers and employees.

Social distancing is also enforced on board

You need to bring your own mask and gloves and you’re required to wear throughout from check-in until you disembark

Do arrive early and expect thermal screening at the airport

Pre-allocated vacant seats will be placed between individual passengers and family groups

Expect a modified inflight service, with no reading materials, and while in-flight meals WILL be served, expect the presentation to be a little different

There will be social distancing measures in the airport and onboard the flight

For now, cabin luggage will be limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items. All other items will be checked

Emirates lounge and chauffeur service is temporarily unavailable

Do check the entry criteria from the country you’re travelling to on the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information page prior to travel

All Emirates aircraft will through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey

LISTEN: Severe COVID-19 Patients Will Now Travel In Single Patient Shuttles

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts