Emirates Adds Passenger Flights To More Destinations Starting From May 21

Emirates announced it will resume passenger flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne, and offer connections in Dubai for customers between UK and Australia.

Great news for people who need to travel urgently, flights to nine destinations will resume on May 21. You will only be accepted on the flight if you meet the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of the destination countries. This includes approval from the Federal Authority for Identify and Citizenship (ICA) for UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai.

The flights will be available for booking on emirates.com.

Emirates is also working to facilitate repatriation

The Dubai airline is working closely with embassies and consulates to facilitate repatriation flights for visitors and residents wishing to return home. This week, the airline plans to operate flights from Dubai to Tokyo Narita (15 May), Conakry (16 May), and Dakar (16 May). See Emirates for more details.

You will need to bring your own mask and gloves and abide by the following new safety procedures

You need to bring your own mask and gloves and you’re required to wear throughout from check-in until you disembark

Do arrive early and expect thermal screening at the airport

Pre-allocated vacant seats will be placed between individual passengers and family groups

Expect a modified inflight service, with no reading materials, and while in-flight meals WILL be served, expect the presentation to be a little different

There will be social distancing measures in the airport and onboard the flight

For now, cabin luggage will be limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items. All other items will be checked

Emirates lounge and chauffeur service is temporarily unavailable

Do check the entry criteria from the country you’re travelling to on the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information page prior to travel

