Emirates: No Big Decisions Have Been Made Regarding Mass Redundancies

Emirates speaks out against international media which claim big job cuts are coming.

On Sunday evening, Bloomberg reported that Emirates was considering cutting 30,000 jobs as a move to cut costs in line with a downward trend in travel in the coming years.

Emirates immediately spoke out, stating any decision would be communicated in an appropriate fashion adding that the airline is doing a comprehensive review of all its departments, even as it prepares to gradually resume service.

An Emirates spokesperson stated that no announcement has been made regarding mass redundancies

Emirates spokesperson: “No announcement has been made regarding mass redundancies at the airline. Any such decision will be communicated in an appropriate fashion. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 17, 2020

Like any responsible business, the airline is looking at cost-cutting measures in all departments

Like any responsible business would do, our executive team has directed all departments to conduct a thorough review of costs and resourcing against business projections, even as we prepare for gradual service resumption. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 17, 2020

Saving cash, safeguarding the business, and preserving as much of the skilled workforce as possible will remain its top priorities

As our Chairman has said, conserving cash, safeguarding our business, and preserving as much of as our skilled workforce as possible, remain our top priorities through this period.” — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 17, 2020

Emirates Adds Passenger Flights To More Destinations Starting From May 21

Emirates announced it will resume passenger flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne, and offer connections in Dubai for customers between UK and Australia.

Great news for people who need to travel urgently, flights to nine destinations will resume on May 21. You will only be accepted on the flight if you meet the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of the destination countries. This includes approval from the Federal Authority for Identify and Citizenship (ICA) for UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai.

The flights will be available for booking on emirates.com.

And working to facilitate repatriation

The Dubai airline is working closely with embassies and consulates to facilitate repatriation flights for visitors and residents wishing to return home. This week, the airline plans to operate flights from Dubai to Tokyo Narita (15 May), Conakry (16 May), and Dakar (16 May). See Emirates for more details.

You will need to bring your own mask and gloves and abide by the following new safety procedures

You need to bring your own mask and gloves and you’re required to wear throughout from check-in until you disembark

Do arrive early and expect thermal screening at the airport

Pre-allocated vacant seats will be placed between individual passengers and family groups

Expect a modified inflight service, with no reading materials, and while in-flight meals WILL be served, expect the presentation to be a little different

There will be social distancing measures in the airport and onboard the flight

For now, cabin luggage will be limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items. All other items will be checked

Emirates lounge and chauffeur service is temporarily unavailable

Do check the entry criteria from the country you’re travelling to on the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information page prior to travel

Cabin Baggage Is NOT Allowed So Consider Storing Luggage In Compartmentalised Bags

Store ALL your docs, paperwork, coins, passport, visa, stationery, chargers, tickets, wipes, accessories and etc. in a compartment of its own with this Unisex Rubik Crossbody Multi-Function Shoulder Bag! Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.00.

2) This Baby Diaper Tote Bag with a Changing Mat and Insulated Pockets has plenty of storage options to carry diapers, milk bottles, baby essentials, and much more.

The baby tote bag features easily accessible side pockets and a wide main compartment with 2 inside pockets and insulated bottle pockets for all your baby needs and toiletries.