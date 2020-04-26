Emirates Is Honoring COVID-19 Refunds For All Affected Travellers

Emirates Is Ramping Up The Refund Process For COVID-19 Affected Travellers.

Emirates announced its intention and capability to process COVID-19 related refunds.

Anyone waiting on a refund will be glad to hear the airline is working hard on its structure to accelerate the refund process. Ramping up steam from 35,000 refund requests a month (pre-COVID) to currently managing 150,000 requests a month. The airline added its aim is to be clear of the current backlog by August. Emirates is also proactively reaching out to customers who had previously requested refunds to let them know their options.

Emirates has nearly half a million refund requests to manage and highlighted the commitment to help travellers affected by the pandemic.

Emirates reaffirms commitment to customers and travel trade partners with ramp up of refunds capability. https://t.co/uzQgNEcXdC pic.twitter.com/d9Vl4HChOn — Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 26, 2020

“We will honour refunds”

“It is a difficult time for us, as it is for all airlines. We are dipping into our cash reserves by being proactive in processing refunds, but it is our duty and responsibility. We would like to assure our customers and trade partners that we will honour refunds, and that we are doing our best to speed things up.” Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline

If you’ve been affected you have three options to choose from

K eep your existing ticket for up to 24 months , and call to reschedule your flight when you are ready to fly. Emirates has extended this option to apply to any ticket booked on or before 30 June 2020, for travel on or before 30 November 2020.

, and call to reschedule your flight when you are ready to fly. Emirates has extended this option to apply to any ticket booked on or before 30 June 2020, for travel on or before 30 November 2020. Exchange the unused portion of your tickets for a travel voucher equivalent to the amount paid for their original booking. The travel voucher can be utilised for any Emirates product or service, with no change fees, providing customers more flexibility to reschedule when you are ready to travel again.

for their original booking. The travel voucher can be utilised for any Emirates product or service, with no change fees, providing customers more flexibility to reschedule when you are ready to travel again. Refunds. Customers who have opted to keep your ticket or opted for a travel voucher can still apply for a refund, if they are unable to travel. There will be no refund penalties.

Request your refund or travel voucher here.

LISTEN: The UAE Has Eased Restrictions But The Public Is Still Urged To Stay Home

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts