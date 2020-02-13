Sonam Kapoor Is Breaking The ‘Gram With A New Bvlgari Collaboration In Abu Dhabi

د . إAEDSRر . س

Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor, dazzled her Instagram followers’ eyes, after sharing fabulous new photos, taken in Abu Dhabi, for a new jewellery collection for Bvlgari, in collaboration with Sheikha Fatma Bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

First off, the choice for the brand ambassador? Fab! The collaboration bringing light to Emirati heritage and a huge fashion brand? Iconic! 2020 is really making moves, and Sonam’s stunning profile shots for this campaign have turned heads.

From Rome to Abu Dhabi- the collection is a stunning reflection of two heritage coming into one, and Kapoor adds another element of global unison

Beautiful! The starlet has been in Abu Dhabi to shoot for the Jannah collection

Look at that fabulous set, ahhh, the emerald dream.

BVLGARI’s Jannah collection was designed in collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s Sheikha Fatma bint Hazza bin Zayed al Nahyan

They shot the entire collection in parts of Rome and in Abu Dhabi

The collection was said to be inspired by both BVLGARI  by Bulgari and the Sheikha’s passion for heritage

A launch party also took place at the Louvre Abu Dhabi the other night

…and it was every bit as magical as you could imagine!

