CONFIRMED: The Next World Expo Will Begin In October 2021

The decision to delay Expo 2020 has been approved.

The request for postponement was confirmed on April 4, and now Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member states have approved the new dates.

The Expo has been moved forward a full year and it will begin on October 1, 2021 and run until March 31, 2022.

The majority voted in favour of postponing the World Expo

Two-thirds majority of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Member States voted in favour of postponing the next World Expo by one year. The global mega event will now run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. @expo2020dubai — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 4, 2020

The promise of connecting minds and creating the future still stands

“When we come together as one, humanity knows no limits. Our promise still stands – connecting minds, creating the future.”

A message from Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, #Expo2020 #Dubai. #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/Fxefee9ewR — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) March 31, 2020

