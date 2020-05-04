CONFIRMED: The Next World Expo Will Begin In October 2021

د . إAEDSRر . س

The decision to delay Expo 2020 has been approved.

The request for postponement was confirmed on April 4, and now Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member states have approved the new dates.

The Expo has been moved forward a full year and it will begin on October 1, 2021 and run until March 31, 2022.

The majority voted in favour of postponing the World Expo

The promise of connecting minds and creating the future still stands

