US Rapper 2Chainz Documented His “Maximum Bust Down” With Dubai Customs

The UAE has a strict zero drugs tolerance, and no one is above the law. This was clear when it was reported that a British tourist will do a ten-year prison sentence after being caught with 4.4kg of CBD oil, and it was clear once again this weekend when customs officers performed a drug search on US rapper 2Chainz who filmed his reaction immediately after. 2Chainz was coming to Dubai to play a couple of club appearances And as you can guess, the club that was voted Dubai’s best club in 2019 was litttt.

The rapper was in the best form when he was caught doing pull-ups at the club

But his mood was less impressed after a run-in with customs

The video is NSFW, so we won’t post it, but the rapper is discussing what it’s like when customs suspect something

“They give us the maximum bust down” …”They went through all my socks, all of my pockets, took my suit pants out of my Louis”

“Bro, I Smoke. I am a grown man and I smoke. I can smoke but I know not to smoke over here ‘cos it’s not allowed” He clarified that yes, he smokes (relating to weed) but that he would never dare smoke in the UAE.