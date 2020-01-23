WOW: A Shopper In Abu Dhabi Paid AED1 For A Jet Ski!
What is it about this country, always making dreams come true!
‘Cus there’s nothing more dreamy than zooming along the corniche in a jet ski…AMIRITE?!
Well, avid shoppers listen up, an Abu Dhabi shopping offer might be about to make your #wishIhaditbutIcantaffordit list become a reality… Seriously!
A man in Abu Dhabi took part in the Name Your Price’ programme by Retail Abu Dhabi (RAD), who are pretty much game-ifying your spending, and he walked away with a jet ski forAED1!
And the wins kept coming. Another shopped paid AED7 (SEVEN DIRHAM!) for a smart TV, and someone else got Air Jordans for AED33… Erm, what is this sorcery!
You’ve got three weeks to get in on the action and the prizes are even MORE extra than before
The next draw for the selected offers will take place on Sunday, 26 and there are LOADS up for grabs including three Mercedes-Benz A200 Sedan Premium cars (okay, ZERO chill!), Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet Premium, Harley Davidson Softail Fat Bob motorcycle, YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 and Supreme sneakers.