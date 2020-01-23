WOW: A Shopper In Abu Dhabi Paid AED1 For A Jet Ski!

What is it about this country, always making dreams come true!

‘Cus there’s nothing more dreamy than zooming along the corniche in a jet ski…AMIRITE?!

Well, avid shoppers listen up, an Abu Dhabi shopping offer might be about to make your #wishIhaditbutIcantaffordit list become a reality… Seriously!

A man in Abu Dhabi took part in the Name Your Price’ programme by Retail Abu Dhabi (RAD), who are pretty much game-ifying your spending, and he walked away with a jet ski forAED1!

And the wins kept coming. Another shopped paid AED7 (SEVEN DIRHAM!) for a smart TV, and someone else got Air Jordans for AED33… Erm, what is this sorcery!