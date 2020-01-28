د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Burj Al Arab Has Been Crowned The Best Hotel In The World

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Ooohhhheeee!

You know it, your neighbour knows it, and now the WORLD knows it.

The Burj Al Arab has been crowned the best hotel in the WORLD for the second year in a row!

Take, a bow you beaut, what an achievement.

The iconic sail-shaped hotel was also awarded the ‘best hotel in the Middle East’ in the Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards at an industry event in Dubai this week.

HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, commissioned a building that would help to ‘inspire the nation’ and put Dubai on the world map

It’s pretty much the definition of luxury and has also previously been dubbed the world’s only ‘seven-star hotel’

The hallways are pure class, with oodles of gold

And look at the foyer for crying out loud… It’s a masterpiece!

But if you’re impressed by the entrance, you might just die when you see Gold on 27, a bar on the (you guessed it) 27th floor

And feel like you’ve gone to heaven when you see this spa

STOP. I can’t EVEN.

And just before you’re reduced to a shivering fool at what may be the most beaut hotel pics you’ll ever pour over, you hear this

The suites come with a 24-hour BUTLER SERVICE. Yeah okay, we’re done.

But seriously… Number one in the world – epic!!

via GIPHY

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?