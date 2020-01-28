Share this restaurant by email

Share this restaurant in Messenger

Share this restaurant in WhatsApp

Share this restaurant in Facebook

Share this restaurant in Twitter

Ooohhhheeee! You know it, your neighbour knows it, and now the WORLD knows it. The Burj Al Arab has been crowned the best hotel in the WORLD for the second year in a row! Take, a bow you beaut, what an achievement. The iconic sail-shaped hotel was also awarded the ‘best hotel in the Middle East’ in the Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards at an industry event in Dubai this week.

HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, commissioned a building that would help to ‘inspire the nation’ and put Dubai on the world map

It’s pretty much the definition of luxury and has also previously been dubbed the world’s only ‘seven-star hotel’

The hallways are pure class, with oodles of gold

And look at the foyer for crying out loud… It’s a masterpiece!

But if you’re impressed by the entrance, you might just die when you see Gold on 27, a bar on the (you guessed it) 27th floor

And feel like you’ve gone to heaven when you see this spa STOP. I can’t EVEN.

And just before you’re reduced to a shivering fool at what may be the most beaut hotel pics you’ll ever pour over, you hear this The suites come with a 24-hour BUTLER SERVICE. Yeah okay, we’re done.