The Burj Al Arab Has Been Crowned The Best Hotel In The World
Ooohhhheeee!
You know it, your neighbour knows it, and now the WORLD knows it.
The Burj Al Arab has been crowned the best hotel in the WORLD for the second year in a row!
Take, a bow you beaut, what an achievement.
The iconic sail-shaped hotel was also awarded the ‘best hotel in the Middle East’ in the Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards at an industry event in Dubai this week.
HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, commissioned a building that would help to ‘inspire the nation’ and put Dubai on the world map
Each new day brings with it the opportunity for adventure. As the sun rises in the east at around 6.30am, it illuminates the Arabian architecture of Madinat Jumeirah in striking contrast the the modern brilliance of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. #BurjAlArab #JumeirahHotels Thank you 📷 @sebastian.tontsch
It’s pretty much the definition of luxury and has also previously been dubbed the world’s only ‘seven-star hotel’
The hallways are pure class, with oodles of gold
And look at the foyer for crying out loud… It’s a masterpiece!
But if you’re impressed by the entrance, you might just die when you see Gold on 27, a bar on the (you guessed it) 27th floor
And feel like you’ve gone to heaven when you see this spa
STOP. I can’t EVEN.
And just before you’re reduced to a shivering fool at what may be the most beaut hotel pics you’ll ever pour over, you hear this
The suites come with a 24-hour BUTLER SERVICE. Yeah okay, we’re done.