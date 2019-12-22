Conde Nast Just Listed Dubai As A Must Visit Destination For 2020

Dubai has been listed as one of the best places to go in 2020 by Conde Nast, one of the world’s most respected travel publications.

Tell us something we don’t know…

The list announced Dubai and Japan as two major destinations worth visiting, as Japan gears up to host The Olympics and the UAE prepares to host the World Expo. However, the detailed feature goes on to list other notable highlights in this fair city, making it a stand out destination to visit in 2020.