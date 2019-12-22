Conde Nast Just Listed Dubai As A Must Visit Destination For 2020
Dubai has been listed as one of the best places to go in 2020 by Conde Nast, one of the world’s most respected travel publications.
Tell us something we don’t know…
The list announced Dubai and Japan as two major destinations worth visiting, as Japan gears up to host The Olympics and the UAE prepares to host the World Expo. However, the detailed feature goes on to list other notable highlights in this fair city, making it a stand out destination to visit in 2020.
Expo isn’t the only reason to visit Dubai this year
With many exciting projects underway, the publication detailed Dubai as a ‘new city emerging from the sand’ and dubbed the city a’ metropolis of the future’. The EXPO is simply one highlight, featuring 130 standalone buildings representing each of the countries taking part, all interconnected by smart technology.
It’s hard to imagine an event of this scale having been built anywhere before.
New projects, award-winning designs and luxe accommodation
Like the Museum of the Future, the Burj Khalifa, Bluewaters, Le Mer and Dubai Harbour (set to open in October 2020) to name just a few.
Conde Nast also noted ME by Melia Dubai, an award-winning construction by Zaha Hadid, and the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira (if you’re looking for OTT accommodation) as new highlights to check out.