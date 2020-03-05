Join A Fireside Chat With The First Arab Woman To Summit Everest From The NE Ridge – Tibet
International Women’s Day falls on Sunday, March 8 and if you want a sturdy dose of inspiration, you can join a gathering in Internet City on the day.
The eve will celebrate the journey of one woman, Dolores Shelleh, and how she conquered the world’s tallest mountain.
You’ll also get a sneak-peek of ‘The Lone She’ at the event, featuring footage Dolores took on her journey and which National Geographic Abu Dhabi used to create a documentary – amazing!
Dolores’ journey is anything but ordinary, she is the first Jordanian woman and second Serbian woman to summit Mt. Everest and the first Arab woman from the North East Ridge. Also known as the Chinese route, it’s the route less travelled. It’s arguably harder to secure permission to climb this side and is chosen only by more experienced climbers.
Join a fireside chat with Dolores to mark International Woman’s Day this Sunday
This will be an interview in Internet City followed a Q+A, where the floor will be opened up for attendees to ask questions
#Repost @natgeoabudhabi • • • • • • يسرّنا أن نتعاون قريباً مع مستكشفة أصبحت أول امرأة عربية تصل إلى قمّة إيفرست من الشمال. هل يمكنم معرفة من هي؟ We are pleased to announce our partnership with a prominent explorer who is the first Arab woman to reach the summit of Everest from the Northeast Ridge. Can you guess who she is? ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° #doloresshelleh #everest2019 #mountains #mountainclimber #adventure #explore #firstjordanianwomanoneverest #firstarabwomanoneverestnorthcol #secondserbianwomanoneverest #neverstopexploring #world #sports #athlete #passion #goals #believe #acheivements #champions
The important bits
This will be an exclusive fireside chat with Dolores Al Shelleh, the first Arab woman to climb Mount Everest from the northeast ridge moderated by Lovin Dubai (readers, come through!)
When? March 8, 5.3om – 6.30pm
Where? Q6 Bistro, SAP Building, Dubai Internet City
Mark your calendars! Join the fireside chat with @doloresshelleh who conquered the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, moderated by @cfitzfitz from @lovindubai ⏰5:30PM-6:30PM 📍Q6 Bistro, Dubai Internet City (SAP building) انضموا إلينا في جلسة حوارية مع "دولوريس شيله" للتعرف على تجربتها في تسلق جبل "إيفيريست". يدير الجلسة كيسي فيتزجيرالد من "لوفين دبي". ⏰من الساعة 5:30م – 6:30م. 📍"كيو 6 بيسترو" في مدينة دبي للإنترنت (مبنى ساب)