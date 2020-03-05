Join A Fireside Chat With The First Arab Woman To Summit Everest From The NE Ridge – Tibet

International Women’s Day falls on Sunday, March 8 and if you want a sturdy dose of inspiration, you can join a gathering in Internet City on the day.

The eve will celebrate the journey of one woman, Dolores Shelleh, and how she conquered the world’s tallest mountain.

You’ll also get a sneak-peek of ‘The Lone She’ at the event, featuring footage Dolores took on her journey and which National Geographic Abu Dhabi used to create a documentary – amazing!

Dolores’ journey is anything but ordinary, she is the first Jordanian woman and second Serbian woman to summit Mt. Everest and the first Arab woman from the North East Ridge. Also known as the Chinese route, it’s the route less travelled. It’s arguably harder to secure permission to climb this side and is chosen only by more experienced climbers.

Join a fireside chat with Dolores to mark International Woman’s Day this Sunday