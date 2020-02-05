د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Will These DRIVERLESS RTA Taxis Become A Reality In Dubai

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Driverless taxis? On the streets of Dubai… in our lifetime?

The city has not been shy of its strategy to have 25% autonomous vehicles on the roads by 2030, which would save AED22 billion in annual economic costs, cut carbon emissions, cut your driving hours and ‘position Dubai as a global leading example’.

The city has encouraged new tech, infrastructure and even this week new rules to regulate the testing of driverless vehicles were announced.

And a previously released video of what driverless RTA taxis would look like is now making rounds online.

A driverless RTA taxi on the streets of Dubai

Featuring ultrasonic sensors, a 360-degree Lidar system for mapping, advanced vision, collision avoidance, TW user @danyalGilani posted the following video of a Mercedez Benz driverless taxi.

Waits for other people to try it first like

via GIPHY

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?