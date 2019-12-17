A School-Building Mission In Senegal Is Just ONE Project By This Amazing Organisation

Dubai Cares works in 57 developing countries around the world, with the sole aim of providing education to those who don’t have access.

The organisation follows a belief of its founder, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said education is not just a human right, it’s an “irrevocable asset” and one of the most effective tools to break the cycle of poverty.

Lovin Dubai joined a school-building mission in Senegal to see first hand, a small snippet of the amazing work completed by the organisation