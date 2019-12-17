A School-Building Mission In Senegal Is Just ONE Project By This Amazing Organisation
Dubai Cares works in 57 developing countries around the world, with the sole aim of providing education to those who don’t have access.
The organisation follows a belief of its founder, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said education is not just a human right, it’s an “irrevocable asset” and one of the most effective tools to break the cycle of poverty.
Lovin Dubai joined a school-building mission in Senegal to see first hand, a small snippet of the amazing work completed by the organisation
Dubai Cares is doing amazing work in Senegal ❤️
Lovin Dubai joined a school-building mission, to see up close the incredible work by Dubai Cares, an organization working to improve children's access to quality primary education in developing countries. @DubaiCares #lovindubai pic.twitter.com/pMw8Ie6tMq
— Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) December 17, 2019
Dubai Cares has touched the lives of millions of students
Gender, nationality, race or religion are pushed aside. Dubai Cares works to provide young people in developing countries access to quality education, so far-reaching 18 million beneficiaries in 57 developing countries.
Lovin Dubai saw a snapshot of this. A team member travelled to Senegal to witness the groundbreaking of a new school in Siw village, where he observed the energy and enthusiasm of the entire village that came together to make the build happen.