A Dubai Number Plate Sold For A Jaw-Dropping AED1.9 Million

Woweeeee, another day, another number plate auction with some plates reaching figures higher than an apartment in Dubai Marina might cost you… seriously!

This one, which took place on Saturday at Dubai Festival City, drew number plate enthusiasts from all over the UAE and in total fetched AED19.751 million for the Roads and Transport Authority which hosts the auction.

But the real jaw-dropper?

Plate S70 sold for AED1.9million