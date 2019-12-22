A Dubai Number Plate Sold For A Jaw-Dropping AED1.9 Million

د . إAEDSRر . س

Woweeeee, another day, another number plate auction with some plates reaching figures higher than an apartment in Dubai Marina might cost you… seriously!

This one, which took place on Saturday at Dubai Festival City, drew number plate enthusiasts from all over the UAE and in total fetched AED19.751 million for the Roads and Transport Authority which hosts the auction.

But the real jaw-dropper?

Plate S70 sold for AED1.9million

إنها فرصتك الأخيرة للمشاركة غدًا في المزاد العلني للأرقام المميزة رقم 103 في انتركونتننتال فستيفال سيتي عند الساعة 4:30…

Gepostet von RTA Dubai am Freitag, 20. Dezember 2019

90 coveted plates in total which racked up AED19.751 million

AA99 was not far behind, which held a price tag of AED1.82 million.

