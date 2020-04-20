Dubai Police Personally Help Mum Struggling With Move Permit Rules For Her Down Syndrome Daughter
A Dubai mother, concerned about the effects the lockdown was having on her daughter Ruby who has Down Syndrome and Autism shared her story to Instagram to the attention of Dubai Government. She received an outpouring of love and guidance from the community, and within 20 minutes of being tagged (!) she got a call from Dubai Police.
Steph Hamilton first sent an open message to Dubai Government through Instagram
The message highlighted the challenges she and her daughter Ruby face due to current lockdown restrictions, as Ruby cannot understand why they are not permitted to do her regular 500m loop on her bike near their home. Since the introduction of the lockdown, Ruby had become, at times, physically aggressive with her mum. Concerned regarding the repercussions the lockdown could have on people with intellectual disabilities who cannot communicate how they are feeling, Steph publicly addressed the issue.
“I do feel that there could be some kind of accommodations made that would also protect People of Determination while allowing them the liberty to go outside for short periods of time through some type of special permit like we have to get groceries?”
They did apply for a permit, which was initially rejected, but Dubai Police personally called Steph soon after
Within 20 minutes of being tagged, Dubai Police got in touch
“Since my post went out the other day I want to say I am very grateful and my heart is filled with love and kindness from all that was received through the compassion and caring in this community.”
A supportive rep for Dubai Police talked Steph through the permit process, suggesting she adds more details to her movement request and to use the emergency category. It’s necessary for those processing the permits to be aware of your exact details so that they can allow for exceptions.
“They said that we could apply for an emergency permit but that it must be detailed in the description so the person reading it understands. So our first permit said “exercise for person of determination” which got rejected, and the second one said “My daughter has Down syndrome and Autism. If she is unable to go outside she can become very angry and upset. We would like to ask permission to take her on a bike ride as this calms her down”.
Following this additional info, the second permit was approved immediately and Ruby got to do her loop again that very evening
Amazing to see quick action by Dubai Police and also shout out to Steph for sharing her story, which will no doubt be of help to other parents of people with determination.
