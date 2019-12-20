Dubai Residents From All Walks Of Life Come Together To Celebrate Christmas With Their Friends And Family

It’s A Dubai Thing is a docu-web series exploring different cultural celebrations in Dubai where Lovin Dubai meet the people who make up this city and discover how much of their national identity remains part of their lives.

In episode 12, Lovin explores the unique way in which people of all cultures come together to celebrate this festive season

This episode is all about the unity of cultures this festive season. Christmas in Dubai is celebrated very lovingly as residents of all backgrounds and religions come together to spend a magical time with their friends and family.

Residents share how Dubai is literally the hub of acceptance as the city embraces all religions, cultures and traditions. Dubai Center for Special Needs and The Habtoor Palace were both abuzz with families spending quality time together this festive season, with parents teaching their young ones about the beauty of Christmas and giving back to society.

Lovin brings to you an episode that truly highlights the essence of Dubai’s uniqueness as you see a blend of individuals under the same roof to celebrate the same holiday, showing that at the end of the day we’re all one.