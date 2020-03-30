Eerily Empty Dubai Street Snaps Should Only Be Seen Only Once In A Lifetime
Dubai streets are empty by night as the community comes together to battle an invisible virus.
You’re not permitted to be on the streets of Dubai between 8pm until 6am until April 5, unless you have a veryyy good reason.
This is because the UAE is in the middle of a National Sterilization Programme, a major effort to fight the spread of COVID-19; the streets are being disinfected nightly and only people with essential jobs, or those who have obtained a special permit, have permission to leave their home.
And so, the streets of one of the world’s most futuristic cities lay empty… Is that you Dubai?!
When SZR is empty, it just doesn’t look right
It’s eerily quiet out there…
#FromMyBalcony #MyDubai right now during our curfew – not guna lie, yea it’s weird seeing such empty roads considering our city is always bustling but I’m sure it brings us so much peace knowing our country is doing so much during this #pandemic. From alerts on everyone’s phones, police patrolling, and so much more. It’s great to see people in their houses & taking more responsibility towards what’s going on right now. Thank you @MyDubai #UAE, the workforce, police, government, caregivers, nurses, and doctors, for protecting us right now and containing #COVID19! We’ll get through this and come out much stronger 💪🏽 [this picture taken by me is being stolen by all media channels, please provide credits or ask permission, stealing content and plastering your names on it is the last thing we want right now to discredit photographers / creators]
Nothing like a pandemic to make you actually miss traffic
Perfect day to learn to drive… oh wait
This is a rare snapshot in time, that we’ll *hopefully* never see again
