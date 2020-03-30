Eerily Empty Dubai Street Snaps Should Only Be Seen Only Once In A Lifetime

Dubai streets are empty by night as the community comes together to battle an invisible virus.

You’re not permitted to be on the streets of Dubai between 8pm until 6am until April 5, unless you have a veryyy good reason.

This is because the UAE is in the middle of a National Sterilization Programme, a major effort to fight the spread of COVID-19; the streets are being disinfected nightly and only people with essential jobs, or those who have obtained a special permit, have permission to leave their home.

And so, the streets of one of the world’s most futuristic cities lay empty… Is that you Dubai?!