A Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Centre Has Rescued 1,800 Endangered Turtles To Date

You might have spotted turtles swimming in Jumeirah Naseem and rest assured, these turtles are NOT there for your viewing pleasure.

Part of a rehabilitation centre by Dubai Holding which has been in operation since 2004, over 1,800 turtles have been rescued and released back into the sea. Hurrah!

If you’re a fan of these totally awesome creatures, you can visit the outdoor turtle rehabilitation enclosure which is located within Jumeirah Al Naseem. It’s open to the public daily and there’s no charge or need to book. There’s one feeding per week, every Wednesday at 11am and it takes 20 minutes. *This is not suitable for groups and priority is given to children. More info here.