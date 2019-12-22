A Dubai Man Needs To Sell This Chopping Board Urgently To Save His Relationship
This is not a joke.
A Dubai resident has taken to dubizzle and his post needs URGENT attention.
And it’s got all the drama you need on a Sunday afternoon if you’re sitting in a half-empty office wishing you’d taken some winter holidays.
This is the urgent sale, scroll down for the brilliant reason why
Here’s the scoop. Juan was seriously unhappy with his chopping board
Yano the way sometimes you just wanna chop ONE thing, and big chopping boards are a serious effort? Some of you are nodding right now, and the rest of you are like “are you seriously that lazy?”
Yes, yes we are.
Well this guy finally said ‘NO MORE’ and purchased the board that would make his late-night kitchen runs that little bit better. But Chrimbo is coming up and it looks like his girlfriend was not impressed with his savvy purchase.
He’s got 48 hours till, we suspect, his girlfriend arrives home, and he needs to sell the board
Will you save this man a solo holiday period, and pay the measly AEED35 for a brand new Choithrams chopping board?
Check the dubizzle sale here