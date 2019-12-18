Spontaneous Travellers WILL Book Flights To Japan After Seeing Fazza’s Travel Snaps

HH Sheikh Hamdan is in Kyoto, Japan, and if you have never been, these are all the images you need to tempt you into booking a flight.

Dubai’s Crown Prince is a keen photographer, and this is just so clear from the snaps he’s uploaded so far. The group is currently in Kyoto, they’ve taken the famous ‘Shinkansen’, aka the world-famous high-speed bullet train and have been tucking some local delicacies. *BRB checks flights.