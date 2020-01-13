د . إAEDSRر . س

It Got Cold Enough To Build ‘Icemen’ In The UAE Amid Near Freezing Temperatures

Gahhhh, amid all the flooding pics, the snaps of the authorities undertaking massive cleanups, THIS you might have missed.

On Sunday, a seriously intense hail shower missed Dubai but hit Sharjah and other parts of the UAE, resulting in… icemen!

Temperatures were close to freezing in Jebel Jais and the hail hung around long enough for people to build iceman.

Olaf lookout, Jebel Jais has its own iceman

 

Using a plastic bottle cap for a hat may just be the most UAE snowman attempt you ever will see

 

The size of the hail though

 

Closer to home, Sharjah experienced it too

 

A chilly one, the lowest temp recorded in the country yesterday was 1.3C

While the highest temp recorded was just 20C

Same same but different

