It Got Cold Enough To Build ‘Icemen’ In The UAE Amid Near Freezing Temperatures
Gahhhh, amid all the flooding pics, the snaps of the authorities undertaking massive cleanups, THIS you might have missed.
On Sunday, a seriously intense hail shower missed Dubai but hit Sharjah and other parts of the UAE, resulting in… icemen!
Temperatures were close to freezing in Jebel Jais and the hail hung around long enough for people to build iceman.
Olaf lookout, Jebel Jais has its own iceman
Using a plastic bottle cap for a hat may just be the most UAE snowman attempt you ever will see
The size of the hail though
Closer to home, Sharjah experienced it too
A chilly one, the lowest temp recorded in the country yesterday was 1.3C
The #lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 1.3 °C in Jais Mountain at 06:15 AM.
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 12, 2020
While the highest temp recorded was just 20C
#The_highest temperature_recorded over the country today was 20.7 °C in Saqr port at 15:00 PM.
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 12, 2020