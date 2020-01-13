It Got Cold Enough To Build ‘Icemen’ In The UAE Amid Near Freezing Temperatures

Share this restaurant by email

Gahhhh, amid all the flooding pics, the snaps of the authorities undertaking massive cleanups, THIS you might have missed. On Sunday, a seriously intense hail shower missed Dubai but hit Sharjah and other parts of the UAE, resulting in… icemen! Temperatures were close to freezing in Jebel Jais and the hail hung around long enough for people to build iceman. Olaf lookout, Jebel Jais has its own iceman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae) on Jan 11, 2020 at 9:04pm PST

Using a plastic bottle cap for a hat may just be the most UAE snowman attempt you ever will see

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:50pm PST

The size of the hail though

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae) on Jan 11, 2020 at 9:51pm PST

Closer to home, Sharjah experienced it too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:31am PST

A chilly one, the lowest temp recorded in the country yesterday was 1.3C

The #lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 1.3 °C in Jais Mountain at 06:15 AM. — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 12, 2020

While the highest temp recorded was just 20C

#The_highest temperature_recorded over the country today was 20.7 °C in Saqr port at 15:00 PM. — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 12, 2020