Someone At Zero Gravity Just Featured On The ‘Influencers In The Wild’ Instagram Account

An Instagram account is quickly notoriety on the web.

In just over a month, ‘Influencers in the Wild’ racked up 1.5 MILLION followers thanks to its controversial posts of influencers ‘at work’.

Basically, the account accepts posts from people who’ve snapped ‘influencers’ snapping pics, in many cases repeatedly, and in public.

The internet has responded with what can be only be described as GLEE. But although the videos are racking up hundreds and thousands of likes, the account has also been called to question for shaming oblivious participants. (The debate on this could go on…)

Not sure what we’re talking about? Here’s one example