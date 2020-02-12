د . إAEDSRر . س

Someone At Zero Gravity Just Featured On The ‘Influencers In The Wild’ Instagram Account

An Instagram account is quickly notoriety on the web.

In just over a month, ‘Influencers in the Wild’ racked up 1.5 MILLION followers thanks to its controversial posts of influencers ‘at work’.

Basically, the account accepts posts from people who’ve snapped ‘influencers’ snapping pics, in many cases repeatedly, and in public.

The internet has responded with what can be only be described as GLEE. But although the videos are racking up hundreds and thousands of likes, the account has also been called to question for shaming oblivious participants. (The debate on this could go on…)

Not sure what we’re talking about? Here’s one example

Not today lady

The extremely cringy videos are a guilty pleasure

And people are totally obsessed with the account

Dubai is a HUGE ‘fluencer city, and so it was only a matter of time before it made its impression on the feed

A video was shared by an eagle-eyed onlooker at Zero Gravity. The Dubai Marina beach club featuring infinity pool and private beach is the home of mega beach parties, and one man had to get his shot.

Tbh, the video isn’t in anyway different from hundreds of people snapping pics at any pool in Dubai. But the level of shade in the comments is next level (and doesn’t feel warranted).

Reminder: it’s illegal to take photos of people in the UAE without their permission. 

