Kris Fade Pulled The Lebanese Card To Get Keanu Reeves’ Attention At The Oscars

If we had to name 2019 – we would name it Keanu Reeves year.

It’s like the internet dug, to ferret out stories about the star, and what they came up with was just pure gold:

The man gave AED73,000 to a builder on a movie set who needed help, buys lunches for employees on movie sets, once drove 50 miles out of his way to help a woman in need, and is just an all-round legend.

But did you know he had Lebanese roots?

The movie star took his mum as his date to the 2020 Oscars (SEE… he’s perfect) when Kris Fade asked the actor if he was born in Lebanon.

Kris Fade (who was hosting on the red carpet!) pulled the Lebanese card to get the star’s attention