OMG: Lewis Capaldi Was Spotted Clubbing In A D3 Club Last Week
If you follow Lewis Capaldi on Insta, you might just have followed him IRL if you’d known he was gonna’ be out in Dubai last week.
But that’s not all. Lewis was here to perform and put on a B-E-Autiful performance at a sold-out venue in Sharjah.
He also followed a path well-trodden and hit a club in D3, and the lucky ones who spotted him got pics with the singing sensation.
The ‘Scottish Beyonce’ put on a class acoustic performance in Sharjah
And then look who turned up at Sky 2.0!
And a couple of fans were lucky enough to get snaps
Sorry fans, if his stories are anything to go by, he’s already back on home turf
Lewis Calamari (his ‘gram handle) has 4.5 mill followers but he was noticeably schtum about his trip to the UAE. How and ever, fans were thrilled with the performance and it looks like Lewis’ UAE visit didn’t last long, he’s already home and…
PLAYING WITH THE MOST ADORABLE WOOF WOOF