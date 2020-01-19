OMG: Lewis Capaldi Was Spotted Clubbing In A D3 Club Last Week

If you follow Lewis Capaldi on Insta, you might just have followed him IRL if you’d known he was gonna’ be out in Dubai last week. But that’s not all. Lewis was here to perform and put on a B-E-Autiful performance at a sold-out venue in Sharjah. He also followed a path well-trodden and hit a club in D3, and the lucky ones who spotted him got pics with the singing sensation. The ‘Scottish Beyonce’ put on a class acoustic performance in Sharjah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓷𝓸𝓻𝓪 ☽ (@noraalkitbi) on Jan 18, 2020 at 8:20am PST

And then look who turned up at Sky 2.0!

And a couple of fans were lucky enough to get snaps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Atkinson (@joannaatkinson) on Jan 16, 2020 at 12:51am PST

Sorry fans, if his stories are anything to go by, he’s already back on home turf Lewis Calamari (his ‘gram handle) has 4.5 mill followers but he was noticeably schtum about his trip to the UAE. How and ever, fans were thrilled with the performance and it looks like Lewis’ UAE visit didn’t last long, he’s already home and… PLAYING WITH THE MOST ADORABLE WOOF WOOF

I mean, who wouldn’t want to party here on a school night