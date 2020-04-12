Memphis Depay’s ‘Dubai Freestyle’ Is Like The ‘Music Video In Dubai Starterpack Checklist’

Memphis Depay’s ‘Dubai Freestyle’ Nails The Music Video In Dubai Starterpack Checklist

If there was a checklist for what you need to include when you shoot a music video in Dubai, this teaser has nailed it.

And racking up over 400k views in less than a day, it might be the proof that the formula actually works?

You might know Memphis Depay, aka Memphis, a Dutch pro footballer who plays for Lyon and the Netherlands national team… but you may not know he’s also had his toes dipped into the hip hop scene since back in 2017.

Memphis already has tracks including LA vibes and No Love under his belt, but this is the first time Dubai gets a shout out, and he did the ‘music video in Dubai starter pack checklist proud’.

Exotic animal indoors: Check

Luxe shopping trip: Check

Dune bashing in a fancy car: Checkkkkkk

Watch the full teaser here

Dubai freestyle out next week!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZAqgRN5s4G — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) April 11, 2020

