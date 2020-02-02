د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Rafael Nadal Posed For Snaps At Dubai Marina Mall This Weekend

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Tennis fans! You might have missed a chance to meet Nadal at Marina Mall this weekend

Wait, what?

It looks like Rafael Nadal was casually hanging out in Dubai Marina and taking in some of the views that make Dubai so famous this Saturday.

In serious vacay mode, the tennis player came directly here from a relatively early knock out in the Australian Open and he may be on his way to Kuwait, where he’s opening the Rafael Tennis Academy, the first of its kind outside Spain.

Looking like he’s enjoying a vacay like the rest of us Nadal happily posed for this snap

Were you even in Dubai if you didn’t snap this pic?

View this post on Instagram

🤐😜

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on

Major throwback alert! Nadal in Wild Wadi in 2008

Via Twitter

He arrived from Australia where he was defeated by Thiem in the quarters of the Australian Open

Nadal waved goodbye to a place in the semis of the Australian Open after he conceded to Austria’s Dominic Thiem in an amazing four-set match.

View this post on Instagram

Happy moments of a sad day…

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on

The Rafael Tennis Academy has opened in Kuwait

The first outside Europe, the Rafael Nadal Tennis academy is a members club this will be the first outside of Spain. Nadal lends his name to the elite tennis club, and who knows, maybe a Dubai sibling is on the cards too!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?