Rafael Nadal Posed For Snaps At Dubai Marina Mall This Weekend

Tennis fans! You might have missed a chance to meet Nadal at Marina Mall this weekend

Wait, what?

It looks like Rafael Nadal was casually hanging out in Dubai Marina and taking in some of the views that make Dubai so famous this Saturday.

In serious vacay mode, the tennis player came directly here from a relatively early knock out in the Australian Open and he may be on his way to Kuwait, where he’s opening the Rafael Tennis Academy, the first of its kind outside Spain.

Looking like he’s enjoying a vacay like the rest of us Nadal happily posed for this snap