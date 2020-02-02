Rafael Nadal Posed For Snaps At Dubai Marina Mall This Weekend
Tennis fans! You might have missed a chance to meet Nadal at Marina Mall this weekend
Wait, what?
It looks like Rafael Nadal was casually hanging out in Dubai Marina and taking in some of the views that make Dubai so famous this Saturday.
In serious vacay mode, the tennis player came directly here from a relatively early knock out in the Australian Open and he may be on his way to Kuwait, where he’s opening the Rafael Tennis Academy, the first of its kind outside Spain.
Looking like he’s enjoying a vacay like the rest of us Nadal happily posed for this snap
My brother in law and his wife casually bumping into Rafa today in Dubai #WeDoTennis @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/i6qTqRtapb
— WeDoTennis.co.uk (@wedotennisuk) February 1, 2020
Were you even in Dubai if you didn’t snap this pic?
Major throwback alert! Nadal in Wild Wadi in 2008
He arrived from Australia where he was defeated by Thiem in the quarters of the Australian Open
Nadal waved goodbye to a place in the semis of the Australian Open after he conceded to Austria’s Dominic Thiem in an amazing four-set match.
The Rafael Tennis Academy has opened in Kuwait
The first outside Europe, the Rafael Nadal Tennis academy is a members club this will be the first outside of Spain. Nadal lends his name to the elite tennis club, and who knows, maybe a Dubai sibling is on the cards too!