A Resident Pens Open Letter To Dubai Saying “Thank You” On Behalf Of The Expat Community

A Dubai resident has written an open letter to the city to say thank you.

Maria (IG @worldwithmaria) penned a letter to say thank you to the city she calls home, a city where expats from all over can live in harmony. In the message, she details the pride she and other residents feel to live in a city that embraces different backgrounds and ensures respect and tolerance for all.

She goes on to add that Dubai is doing the utmost to take care of all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, (not just citizens, but residents too) and used her platform to say thank you to Dubai, “I might not say it often but I wish to Thank U on behalf of the entire Expat community, Thank U for being a home away from home.”