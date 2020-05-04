A Resident Pens Open Letter To Dubai Saying “Thank You” On Behalf Of The Expat Community
A Dubai resident has written an open letter to the city to say thank you.
Maria (IG @worldwithmaria) penned a letter to say thank you to the city she calls home, a city where expats from all over can live in harmony. In the message, she details the pride she and other residents feel to live in a city that embraces different backgrounds and ensures respect and tolerance for all.
She goes on to add that Dubai is doing the utmost to take care of all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, (not just citizens, but residents too) and used her platform to say thank you to Dubai, “I might not say it often but I wish to Thank U on behalf of the entire Expat community, Thank U for being a home away from home.”
Many expats will relate to the thoughtful message
“An Open Letter to Dubai:
Dear Dubai,
People know you as the 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 but today I wish to tell them that you also have a 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱.
You are A ‘𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲’ for Expats like us, people from differnt backgrounds come here to work and live together in harmony.
We might not be a Citizen but we 𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒕 everytime you break a World Record (Did you tell them that U have More than 𝟮𝟮𝟬 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀!)
We take utter pride in being connected to you, a city that embraces people from different backgrounds and ensures utmost respect and tolerance for each. (200 different nationalities live here!)
We always quote your example when it comes to Infrastructure and Technology or Safety and Tolerance or Charity. (𝑫𝒖𝒃𝒂𝒊 𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅’𝒔 𝒕𝒐𝒑 10 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒊𝒕 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝑰𝒏𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆, 𝑺𝒂𝒇𝒆𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚. 𝑫𝒐 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕 10 𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑴𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝑪𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒈𝒏?!)
Amidst this Global Pandemic while the rest of the world is panicking and falling short of supplies, you are not only taking care of everyone in the city but also outside. (𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒄𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒇𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓’𝒔 𝒑𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒚, 𝑫𝒖𝒃𝒂𝒊’𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒑 𝒂𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝒑𝒆𝒐𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝒂𝒔 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒖𝒆𝒔.)
Many countries are facing a surge in Racism, Communism, Religious Violence, etc, You’re leading by an example to show that there is Zero Tolerance for Such discrimination. (𝑫𝒖𝒃𝒂𝒊 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒂 𝒁𝒆𝒓𝒐 𝑻𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒑𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒚 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒊𝒕 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒂 𝒑𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆. 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒕𝒊-𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏/𝑨𝒏𝒕𝒊-𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒍𝒂𝒘.)
Dear Dubai, I might not say it often but I wish to Thank U on behalf of the entire Expat community, Thank U for being a home away from home.
Yours Lovingly,
An Expat “Keeping Hanging,
We are in this together”
Her followers agreed and shared positive vibes after reading the digital letter
