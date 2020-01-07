OPINION: Dubai Drivers Would Truly Benefit From Abu Dhabi’s New Tailgate Smart System

Tailgating, an action many drivers have issues with, is about to become obsolete in Abu Dhabi, thanks to this new law. The Abu Dhabi Police announced on Monday that it would fine motorists AED400, with four black points, if the offence is repeated more than once.

When you drive behind another car, with a less than 50m distance, and flash them to hurry- this is considered a move risky to both the driver in front and yourself. It’s great to see such a law be implemented in Abu Dhabi, since I’m sure a lot of us drivers have experienced driving the exact speed limit, and then there will be that ONE motorist pressuring us to switch to the other lane.

You know, because 120 is too slow on the highway, apparently (*chuckles sarcastically). Dubai needs this law enforced too. Like ASAP.

Dubai drivers might need this camera system (or to enforce the no tailgating law more)

Okay, technically we already have the law in place (thanks RTA) and it’s pretty much the same as Abu Dhabi’s, with an AED400 fine and black points. But real talk, you’ve probably still experienced being tailgated by an impatient driver on the road.

So perhaps, what we need is a more serious penalty so that this is taken seriously and not ignored by motorists who have made it a habit to speed through the streets. Or at least, force others to.